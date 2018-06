© AFP 2017 / Mohamed Abdiwahab

Baku. 14 December. REPORT.AZ/ 13 people were killed, 15 injured during terrorist attack committed at Police Academy in Mogadishu, Somali.

Report informs referring to Reuters, representative of local police office Mahammad Huseyn said.

According to him during the parade that was held at Police Academy named after General Kahiye, terrorist blew himself there.

Al-Shabaab terrorist group claimed the responsibility for the attack.