Taliban sends letter to Trump calling to withdraw troops from Afghanistan

Baku. 15 August. REPORT.AZ/ The “Taliban” radical movement has sent U.S. President Donald Trump an open letter calling to completely withdraw troops from Afghanistan, Report informs citing RIA Novosti.

"Taliban" states in the letter that violence in the country is directly connected with the presence of foreign troops, which the movement calls “occupational troops”. Moreover, "Taliban" accuses the US-led coalition of destroying Afghanistan that has made the country one of the worst ones in terms of security, economy and governing.

In 2001, the United States launched an anti-terror military operation in Afghanistan. Later, independent state allied forces (ISAF) under the NATO were deployed in the country in accordance with the UN Security Council sanction. In 2014, the military contingent of NATO countries was withdrawn from Afghanistan, and the military operation was replaced with the Resolute Support Mission (RSM) from January 1, 2015.