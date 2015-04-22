Taliban announces launch of spring offensive in Afghanistan

Baku. 22 April. REPORT.AZ/ The "Taliban" organization is planning "spring offensive", which is called "Azm" this year.

Report informs citing the Tass it is said in the statement of the Taliban.

The text states that the main goal will be "foreign invaders, their military bases, research and diplomatic institutions", and the beginning of the offensive is scheduled for the next Friday.

The Taliban also planning an attack on "the local authorities, the Afghan secret service, army and police."

Herewith "Taliban" cautioned against civilian casualties. "We will be judged by Sharia law those who admitted negligence and whose actions led to the deaths of civilians", said in a statement.

"We will be judging by Sharia law those who admitted negligence and whose actions led to the deaths of civilians", said in a statement.

This year, Afghan security forces only will confront the "Taliban", which took over security in the country after the withdrawal of the main part of foreign military forces in 2014.