Taliban abduct 30 bus passengers in Kunduz, Afghanistan

Baku. 8 June. REPORT.AZ/ Local officials of northern Kunduz said on Wednesday that the Taliban abducted almost 30 bus passengers earlier in the day, Report informs citing the Russsian TASS.

The incident took place in Bagh Meeri village close to Kunduz city after a group of insurgents stopped a bus which was travelling from north-eastern Badakhshan province to Kabul, provincial council officials said.

This comes after at least 200 people were kidnapped last week. Ten were killed immediately and another two were beheaded later. The majority have since been freed but eight are still being held by insurgents.

The incident happened after Taliban insurgents stopped a number of busses along the Kunduz-Baghlan highway in the early hours of Tuesday morning.