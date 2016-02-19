Taiwan quake death toll rises to 117

Baku. 19 February. REPORT.AZ/ The body of a woman missing since the February 6 eathquake has been found in the basement of the collapsed Weiguan Jinlong apartment building in Tainan, raising the total death toll to 117, Report informs referring to the foreign media.

All but two of the deaths were registered at the complex in the Yongkang District, sparking an investigation into its construction process more than two decades ago. The developer and two architects have been detained as the probe continues.

Lin Han-fei was listed as missing after the initial week-long search ended and she was not found. Some sources said she frequently exercised in the area near the building, while others said she was a homeless woman.

A video recording shown on television Thursday showed her making a purchase at a convenience store before the tremor hit.

However, a search of the basement Thursday evening turned up her body.