Syria: 50 soldiers dead at Aleppo intelligence headquarter

The attack, centring on the feared Air Force Intelligence headquarters in Jamiat al-Zahra, started when rebels detonated a huge bomb in a tunnel beneath or near the building. Locals described what they thought was an earthquake and the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) recorder a 2.3 magnitude quake as a result of the bomb.

"Part of the building was destroyed. This was a very big explosion. People very far away could hear it," said Rahman. "Clashes are still taking place. The Syrian regime is hitting the area with airstrikes", the locals says.

The building has special significance for both sides. For Assad's regime it is a symbol of his most feared agency, set up by the late President Hafez al-Assad and which also operates abroad. For rebels the building is a place of terror, where people are imprisoned and interrogated, the officials added.