Swedish Prime Minister: Iran must answer for downed plane

Iran must answer for the downed Ukrainian Boeing, even if it happened by mistake.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven said.

"The fact that the plane was shot down is terrible and unacceptable. It must be condemned. Iran must bear full responsibility", - Dagens Nyheter cites Löfven. He also called for a thorough investigation into the circumstances of the incident. "Iran claimed responsibility for the accident. Iran claims the plane was shot down by mistake. This statement gives cause for a thorough and transparent investigation to clarify all the circumstances of the incident", - Prime Minister said.