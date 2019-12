© Getty Images https://report.az/storage/news/b2c27708087b0cf0d317ba11e09ab1b8/3b8d4bfa-6c21-40ef-8799-a22b79dfb889_292.jpg

Sweden has dropped investigation into WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, Report informs citing the Sputnik.

In May, the Swedish prosecution announced the reopening of an investigation into Julian Assange on rape charges, just over a month after Ecuador stripped him of political asylum and arrested him at that country's Embassy in London.

WikiLeaks said that Sweden would not conduct a preliminary investigation into sexual assault claims against Julian Assange.