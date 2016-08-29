Death toll at suicide bombing in Yemen reaches 50 - UPDATED

Baku. 29 August. REPORT.AZ/ Death toll at suicide bombing in Yemen reaches 50, Report informs referring to the AFP.

A source at a nearby Doctors Without Borders facility reported that at least 15 people were transferred to a hospital immediately following the attack, while noting that the death toll could rise.

Baku. 29 August. REPORT.AZ/ A suicide car bomb attack on an Army training camp in Yemen`s second city of Aden killed 11 people on Monday, a security official said.

Report informs referring to the Russian RIA Novosti, the attacker drove his vehicle into a gathering of new recruits at the camp in northern Aden, warning that the death toll from the bombing could rise.