Suicide bomber kills 10 at Yemeni army camp

Baku. 17 February. REPORT.AZ/ A suicide bomber killed at least 10 recruits at a Yemeni army camp run by President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi's government in the southern port city of Aden on Wednesday, Report informs citing the TASS.

They said several other recruits were also wounded in the explosion at the gate of Abbas camp in Buraiqa, a district of the city of Aden, which had been recently set up to absorb new conscripts to an a new army being set up by Hadi's government.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, the latest in a series of bombings that had rattled the city since Saudi-backed forces captured Yemen's second largest city from the Iran-allied Houthis in July last year.

Hundreds of new recruits were at the gate trying to register their names to join the Yemeni army, they said.

Residents said ambulances were seen transporting casualties out to hospitals as troops surrounded the area to keep onlookers away.