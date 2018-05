Baku. 14 September. REPORT.AZ/ Four persons have been injured in a strong fire at 'Mobin Petrochemical' oil refinery in Assaluyeh industrial region, southern Iran.

Report informs citing Reuters, the fire has been localized.

According to Bushehr Anti-crisis Department representative Kasem Kaedi, no danger exists to the works in 'South Pars' gas field, which locates near the plant.