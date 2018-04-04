 Top
    Strike of rail workers causes 400 km long jam around Paris

    Baku. April 4. REPORT.AZ/ As a result of the second day of protest strike of French rail workers, tailback traffic jam exceeding 400 km has developed around Paris.

    Report informs referring to the TASS quoting the BFM TV.

    According to the French state rail operator SCNF, 34% of rail workers participate in the protest action on Wednesday. The trade-unions stated that the company executives had provided information about 80% participation level by manipulating the actual data.

    Today, the executives of SCNF company restricted access to its premises for journalists in order to prevent them from taking photos of full platforms and trains. Most trains arrive with approximately one-hour delay.

