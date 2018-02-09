 Top
    Street shooting injures 5 people in Italy

    The shooter managed to escape and flee© Flickr / Luca Prioli

    Baku. 9 February. REPORT.AZ At least five people were injured in a street shooting in the Italian city of Pisa. 

    Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, according to preliminary information, the person who fired was a motorcycle driver.

    The cause of the incident was dispute between a motorcyclist who made dangerous maneuvers and passers-by.

    Motorcycle driver took out arms after being insulted.

    According to information, the wounded were hospitalized. The shooter managed to escape and flee. 

    Police carry out his searches.

