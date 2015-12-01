Stoltenberg: Russia deploys modern air defense system along border with NATO

Baku. 1 December. REPORT.AZ/ Russia deploys modern air defense system along the border with NATO.

Report informs citing the TASS, Jens Stoltenberg, NATO Secretary General told reporters.

"Russia deploys modern air defense system along the border with NATO. In addition to Syria and the eastern Mediterranean, we are witnessing a similar action in the Crimea, near the Baltic countries, in Kaliningrad and to the far northern border.These are modern, advanced features that ensure the closure of airspace, "- he said.

According to him, NATO adapts to these actions, increasing its presence in the eastern countries of the alliance.