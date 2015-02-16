 Top
    Close photo mode

    ​Stoltenberg: NATO is helping Ukraine with military reform

    Secretary General stressed the difference, whether to provide weapon to legitimate government or separatists fighting against it

    Baku. 16 February. REPORT.AZ/ The Alliance will provide practical support to Ukraine in military reform. Report informs citing BBC, it was stated by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

    According to him, the decision to arm the Ukraine or not, make hsome NATO member states.

    Secretary General stressed that there is the difference, whether to provide weapon to legitimate government or separatists fighting against it.

    Jens Stoltenberg also noted that NATO is trying to establish a constructive partnership with Russia and does not seek confrontation with it, adding that Moscow should "respect the sovereignty of all nations".

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi