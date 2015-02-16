​Stoltenberg: NATO is helping Ukraine with military reform

Baku. 16 February. REPORT.AZ/ The Alliance will provide practical support to Ukraine in military reform. Report informs citing BBC, it was stated by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

According to him, the decision to arm the Ukraine or not, make hsome NATO member states.

Secretary General stressed that there is the difference, whether to provide weapon to legitimate government or separatists fighting against it.

Jens Stoltenberg also noted that NATO is trying to establish a constructive partnership with Russia and does not seek confrontation with it, adding that Moscow should "respect the sovereignty of all nations".