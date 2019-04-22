Sri Lankan authorities declare April 23 day of mourning for Colombo bombing victims

Sri Lankan authorities declared 23 April as a day of mourning for the victims of bombings in Colombo.

Report informs citing the TASS that the due information was provided by portal News 1ST.

It is noted that "Tuesday, April 23, has been declared a national day of mourning in Sri Lanka." State flags on the state institutions will be lowered, entertainment events will be canceled throughout the country. Moreover, the authorities ordered immediately to identify the victims of the terrorist attack and to transfer the bodies to their families.

By the recent information, the death toll in the explosions reached 290 people, while 500 were injured.