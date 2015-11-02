Spanish FM: Catalonia experienced rebellion

Baku. 2 November. REPORT.AZ/ Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuele García-Margallo said that Catalonia experienced a rebellion, Report informs citing the Russian media.

"There was a full-scale rebellion in Catalonia. When someone faces such a rebellion, it gets suppressed. It is necessary to prevent violation of the law," said head of Spanish Ministry of Foreign Affairs in his interview.

According to the minister, the situation is aggravated by two problems: first, it was provoked by "public authorities, and not a political force", and secondly, its instigators "were not afraid to share the Catalan society into two parts, and to oppose the part of the Catalan society to the rest of Spanish society."

He stressed that "the Catalan problem is not only a problem of today" - it appeared in 1640, 1714, 1931 and 1934. "Every time a crisis in Spain comes up, there is a tension" - said Margalio.