 Top
    Close photo mode

    Spain declares state of emergency amid frosty weather

    Temperature dropped to -12 degrees in some parts of country

    Baku. 18 January. REPORT.AZ/ Except the Canary Islands, state of emergency has been declared in Spain due to frosty weather.

    Report informs citing the Spain media, the country's meteorological service declared -12 degrees in Catalonia and some parts of Aragon. Moreover, the temperature is predicted to drop to -15 degrees at night in some parts of Iberian Peninsula and mountain system.

    Meteorologists warn the population on strong snow and wind. Avalanche danger is high in the mountainous areas of the country.  

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi