Spain challenges Catalan secession bid

Baku. 11 November. REPORT.AZ/ The Spanish government is to fight in the country's top court a motion passed in the Catalan parliament backing independence from Spain.

Report informs referring to the foreign media, Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said he would not allow the secessionists to achieve their aim. "They want an end to democracy," he said.

He said Monday's Catalan vote was a "clear violation" of the constitution.

The motion called on the regional parliament to aim for independence within 18 months.

Catalan nationalist parties secured a majority of seats in September elections but fell short of winning half the vote. They had said before the vote that they considered it a de facto referendum on independence from Spain.

Spain's state prosecutor had called on the Constitutional Court on Wednesday to suspend the Catalan resolution immediately, the prime minister said.