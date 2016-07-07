 Top
    Spain: 4 injured, no one gored in first Pamplona bull-run

    Three people sustained head injuries while another suffered an arm injury

    Baku. 7 July. REPORT.AZ/ Four people were injured but no one was gored as more than a thousand thrill-seekers tested their agility and courage by racing alongside fighting bulls through the streets of this northern Spanish city in the first bull run of the San Fermin festival.

    Report informs citing Associated Press, Navarra Hospital Dr. Manuel Montesino said three people sustained head injuries while another suffered an arm injury in the 8 a.m. run.

    There were no immediate details on their identities.

    In the nationally televised morning runs, participants dash along with six bulls and accompanying steer down a narrow 930-yard (850-meter) course from a holding pen to Pamplona's bull ring. The bulls then face matadors and almost certain death in afternoon bullfights.

