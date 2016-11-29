South Korean President: I'm ready to resign

Baku. 29 November. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Korea Park Geun-hye has apologized to the citizens for corruption scandal and said that ready to resign.

Report informs citing the TASS, the head of state stated during a TV appeal to the people of South Korea.

"Once again, I apologize to the people for my insincerity," the president said.

Park Geun-hye stated that a decision on her future should be made by the country's parliament: "I propose to the Parliament to take a decision on my future, including reduction of my presidency."

Notably, An Chan Pom, former adviser to South Korean President, has been detained within investigations in connection with the scandal regarding Choi Soon-sil, a long-time friend of President Park Geun-hye. Former high-ranking official An Chan Pom and the president's friend have been accused of embezzling money and of pressuring companies to donate to foundations benefitted from as well as of involvement in high-level presidential decision making.