South Korea plans to launch a rail link with DPRK in four years

Baku. 30 October. REPORT.AZ/ The South Korean province of Gangwon plans to resume railway communication with the North Korean port city of Wonsan and Transsib through the Primorsky Territory in three to four years, Chung Man-ho, the vice governor of Gangwon Province said answering a question from journalists in Vladivostok at the 23rd Summit on the International Exchange and Cooperation of Regional Administrations of Northeast Asian Countries, Report informs citing Interfax.

He added that the issue of the resumption of railway communication between the Koreas was discussed at the meeting of the delegations of North and South Korea. According to him, the province also plans to connect China and Mongolia by rail. “You can also make a rail link to Mongolia, China and other countries. We plan something like this,” Chung Man-ho added.