 Top
    Close photo mode

    South and North Korean leaders plant tree

    © AFP

    Baku. 27 April. REPORT/AZ South Korean president Moon Jae-in and Kim Jong Un, top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) have re-planted a pine tree symbolizing the end of the three-year war in the Korean Peninsula in 1953.

    Report informs cting the RIA Novosti, Mun Zhuzha's tree is watered by the Tedongan River flowing through Pyongyang and Kim Jong-Un’ s tree with the waters of Hangan River flowing through Seoul.

    "I hope that our relationship will grow with the pine tree," said Kim Jong-Un.

    Then the leaders of the two countries took the cover of a memorial stone next to the pine tree and written on it "A Tree of Peace and Prosperity".

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi