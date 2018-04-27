South and North Korean leaders plant tree

© AFP

Baku. 27 April. REPORT/AZ South Korean president Moon Jae-in and Kim Jong Un, top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) have re-planted a pine tree symbolizing the end of the three-year war in the Korean Peninsula in 1953.

Report informs cting the RIA Novosti, Mun Zhuzha's tree is watered by the Tedongan River flowing through Pyongyang and Kim Jong-Un’ s tree with the waters of Hangan River flowing through Seoul.

"I hope that our relationship will grow with the pine tree," said Kim Jong-Un.

Then the leaders of the two countries took the cover of a memorial stone next to the pine tree and written on it "A Tree of Peace and Prosperity".