South and North Korea exchange fire over border

Baku. 20 August. REPORT.AZ/ North Korea has fired shells at a South Korean military base across the demilitarized zone, Report informs citing local media.

South Korea has fired back dozens of artillery rounds after a North Korean rocket attack earlier on Thursday. According to South Korea's KBS broadcaster, which cites a local military official, the shelling was aimed at a military loudspeaker that has been blaring anti-Pyongyang broadcasts in recent days, and took place on the western portion of the border.

No casualties or damage have been reported, but South Korea has ordered evacuation of civilians from the border area.

