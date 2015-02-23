South African Mine Fire Traps Nearly 500 Workers, Rescue Underway

Baku. 23 February. REPORT.AZ/ The blaze started 2.3 km (about 1.4 miles) below ground. The mine belongs to Harmony Gold, South Africa’s largest gold bullion producer. They released a statement saying 287 of the 486 workers were in underground refuge bays and that operations have been suspended as search and rescue teams look for the other missing miners.

"Specially trained mine rescue teams have been deployed underground," the company said.

Report informs citing SputnikNews, the same mine was the site of a 2007 disaster in which nearly 3,000 miners were trapped after a pipe burst.

The office of President Jacob Zuma expressed shock at today’s events.

"The President wishes the miners and their families strength during this period," spokesman Mac Maharaj said in a statement. "He has also urged that everything possible should be done to ensure the safe rescue of the miners."