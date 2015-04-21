 Top
    Somalia: 10 people die in blast

    No group has claimed responsibility for this incident yet

    Baku. 21 April. REPORT.AZ/ At least ten people were killed and six injured in explosion at a restaurant in Somalia's capital, Mogadishu.

    Report informs referring to Russian "RIA Novosti", the explosion occurred when a bomb-fighter collided his car packed with explosives with one of the restaurants' door.

    No group has claimed responsibility for this incident yet.

    "Al-Shabab" ("Young Mujahideen Movement") terrorist group exists in Somalia. 

    According to the information, the group has close ties with "Al-Qaeda".

