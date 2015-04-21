Somalia: 10 people die in blast

Baku. 21 April. REPORT.AZ/ At least ten people were killed and six injured in explosion at a restaurant in Somalia's capital, Mogadishu.

Report informs referring to Russian "RIA Novosti", the explosion occurred when a bomb-fighter collided his car packed with explosives with one of the restaurants' door.

No group has claimed responsibility for this incident yet.

"Al-Shabab" ("Young Mujahideen Movement") terrorist group exists in Somalia.

According to the information, the group has close ties with "Al-Qaeda".