Seven people received bullet wounds in Strasbourg during a shootout that arose Wednesday evening between two groups of people.

this was reported by the newspaper Le Parisien. The incident occurred in Neuhof, in the south-east of the city.

Six people were taken to the hospital. According to doctors, there is no threat to their life. Three people involved in the incident were detained by the police - two of them were placed in custody.According to the first investigation data, the shootout arose as a result of a conflict between two families living in the neighborhood.