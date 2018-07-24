 Top
    Six people killed and ten wounded at shooting in Pakistan

    At least six people killed and ten wounded in Chakwal district in Pakistani province of Punjab

    Baku. 24 July. REPORT.AZ / At least six people were killed and ten wounded in Chakwal district of Punjab province, Pakistan where an unknown person opened fire at the participants of the political rally, Reports informs citing the TASS.

    The incident occurred the night before, when an unknown man opened fire with automatic weapons at the participants of a rally organized by one of the local parties, and then shot himself.

    The police are investigating the circumstances of the incident.

    According to the preliminary version, the attack on the demonstrators was committed by a mentally ill person.

