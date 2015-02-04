Six dead in US metro crash

Baku. 4 February. REPORT.AZ/ At least seven people died Tuesday when a packed Metro North commuter train plowed into a Jeep Cherokee on the tracks north of New York City

Report citing BBC, a dozen more were injured, a rail official says.

Six of the people killed in the fiery crash were train passengers, and the seventh fatality was the female driver of the Jeep, the official said.

According to information, the collision happened about 7 p.m. when the gates at the two-track Commerce Street crossing near Valhalla came down on top of a Jeep Cherokee stopped on the tracks.

The driver got out to look at the rear of the vehicle, drove forward and was struck, a Metro Transit Authority official said. She was outside the vehicle when the train struck, the official added.