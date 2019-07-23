Situation on Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan border aggravated again

The situation on the border of Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan has again aggravated, new shots were fired, the border guard was wounded, Report informs citing RIA Novosti.

"During the meeting with the population, which was attended by the head of the border Service and the Governor of Batken region, two single shots were fired from the Tajik side towards the citizens of Kyrgyzstan," the Ministry said.

According to the press service, a Kyrgyz border guard was wounded as a result.