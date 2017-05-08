 Top
    Shooting took place at Chicago memorial, casualties reported

    Victims were attending an outdoor memorial service around 5:15 p.m.

    Baku. 8 May. REPORT.AZ/ Ten people were shot, including two who were fatally wounded, Sunday evening in what police believe was a gang-retaliation hit targeting a memorial for another man who had been killed earlier in the day. 

    Report informs citing the CNN.

    The victims were attending an outdoor memorial service around 5:15 p.m. for Daniel Cardova, 26, who was fatally shot in a pre-dawn killing in the city’s Brighton Park neighborhood about 13 hours earlier.

    “During this memorial, two subjects came out of an alley east of the locatio and opened fire with rifles,” said First Deputy Superintendent Kevin Navarro, who called the latest incident “another brazen-act of gang violence on Chicago's streets.”

