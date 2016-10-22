Shooting occurs in supermarket in Belgium

Baku. 22 October. REPORT.AZ/ A Belgian supermarket has been evacuated after three men 'opened fire with Kalashnikovs', Report informs citing the Belgian media. The incident happened at the Cora shopping centre in Chatelineau, 50 km south of Brussels, the Belgian news agency Belga reported. Reports say at least one man armed with a Kalashnikov burst into the store and opened fire during an attempted robbery.

The armed robbers are said to have been trying to steal jewellery from a store in the shopping complex when the shooting began.

After terrifying shoppers the gunmen are believed to have made their escape in a car with stolen plates.