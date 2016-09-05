Shimon Peres to receive an artificial heart pacemaker

Baku. 5 September. REPORT.AZ/ Israel's forrmer president and prime minister Shimon Peres will undergo surgery Monday to receive an artificial pacemaker, after he was diagnosed with abnormal heart rhythm in July following a series of minor health scares.

Report informs referring to the Israeli media, the procedure will take place at the Sheba Medical Center in Tel Hashomer, just outside Tel Aviv, and will be done under local anesthetic, according to a spokesperson for the former president. He is expected to be released from hospital on Tuesday.

The implant was recommended by Peres’s doctors, including his personal physician, Dr. Raphi Walden, after he was diagnosed in July with atrial fibrillation (abnormal heart rhythm).

Peres turned 93 on August 2.