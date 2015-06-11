Several fuel tanks explode in oil storage depot near Kiev

Baku. 11 June. REPORT.AZ/Fuel tanks exploded in the oil storage depot which is burning for a few days near Kiev.

Report informs, the State Service for Emergency Situations of Ukraine issued a statement.

"According to the condition for June 10, 22:10 p.m., the expected explosion happened. 4-5 tanks with a capacity of 55-57 tons exploded. As the explosion is expected, all the equipment and personnel were withdrawn from the area," the report said.

The head of office, Nikolai Chechetkin said that the rescue services operate for 24 hours.