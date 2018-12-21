Portugal plans its own Yellow Vest’ protest

Baku. 21 December. REPORT.AZ/ Yellow Vest populist movement that swept France is held in Portugal today, Report informs citing EFE Agency.

The agency said serious incidents have not yet been recorded amid rallies. The demonstrations are expected to continue in the center of Lisbon soon.

Organisers claim the event, which intended to replicate the Yellow Vest populist movement that swept France, was taken down by Facebook at the request of Portuguese authorities after being notified by the platform.

Before the page was closed, more than 40,000 people had expressed their interest in participating in the Portugal event, set for Friday, 21 December, while 14,000 confirmed they would be going.

The participants in the protest demand increasing the minimal wagee, revising unemployment benefits, reducing VAT and taxes for small enterprises.

The manifestations of 'yellow vests' protesting against the growth in prices and taxes, sparked France from November 17. The number of protests staged by the manifestants is measures in thousands.