Sergei Skripal discharged from hospital

Baku. May 18. REPORT.AZ/ Sergei Skripal, a former Russian military intelligence officer was discharged from the hospital in Salisbury.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, the Health Department of Salisbury district reported.

Notably, earlier in April, his daughter Yulia was also released from the hospital.

On March 4, Sergei Skripal, a Russian military intelligence officer, a collaborator of MID until 1999, and his 33-year-old daughter Yulia, who had come to visit her father from Moscow, were found unconscious on a bench near a shopping center in Salisbury. They were urgently hospitalized in a state of severe poisoning with a rare nerve agent. Both were in a coma in reanimation. A total of 21 people were injured as a result of the incident, including the police officer, Nick Bailey, who arrived at the incident place first.

The head of the counter-terrorism division of Scotland Yard said that the poisoning was committed with the help of a nerve agent, which was later identified as a combat poisonous substance of the "Beginner" class. London assessed Skripal poisoning as attempted assassination, accusing Moscow.

The Russian side has strongly rejected the accusations but expressed readiness to cooperate in the investigation.