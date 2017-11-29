 Top
    Close photo mode

    Senior Saudi prince freed in $1 billion settlement agreement

    Budget received $ 100 billion after the 'settlement'

    Baku. 29 November. REPORT.AZ/ Senior Saudi Prince Miteb bin Abdullah, once seen as a leading contender to the throne, was freed after reaching an “acceptable settlement agreement” with authorities paying more than $ 1 billion.

    Report informs citing Reuters, a Saudi official said on Wednesday.

    Apart from Miteb, the Saudi official said that at least three other people allegedly involved in corruption cases have also finalized settlement agreements.

    Notably, a while ago Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said that some of those in detention, are ready to hand over assets and cash in return for their freedom. The budget received $ 100 billion after 'settlement'.

    Notably, daughters of Sultan  bin Abdulaziz, son of late Abdulaziz bin Saud, were detained yesterday.

    On November 5, Saudi Arabia's Supreme Anti-Corruption Committee has arrested 11 princes, 4 acting ministers and 39 former government members. They are accused of signing deal on illegal arms sale and fake contracts, money laundering and corruption. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi