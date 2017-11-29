Senior Saudi prince freed in $1 billion settlement agreement

Baku. 29 November. REPORT.AZ/ Senior Saudi Prince Miteb bin Abdullah, once seen as a leading contender to the throne, was freed after reaching an “acceptable settlement agreement” with authorities paying more than $ 1 billion.

Report informs citing Reuters, a Saudi official said on Wednesday.

Apart from Miteb, the Saudi official said that at least three other people allegedly involved in corruption cases have also finalized settlement agreements.

Notably, a while ago Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said that some of those in detention, are ready to hand over assets and cash in return for their freedom. The budget received $ 100 billion after 'settlement'.

Notably, daughters of Sultan bin Abdulaziz, son of late Abdulaziz bin Saud, were detained yesterday.

On November 5, Saudi Arabia's Supreme Anti-Corruption Committee has arrested 11 princes, 4 acting ministers and 39 former government members. They are accused of signing deal on illegal arms sale and fake contracts, money laundering and corruption.