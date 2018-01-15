Senator Jeff Flake slams Trump's attacks on press as Stalinist

Baku. 15 January. REPORT.AZ/ US Senator Jeff Flake said he is planning to slam President Donald Trump's attacks on the press on the Senate floor this week in a speech that will criticize the president's use of the term "enemy of the people".

Report informs referring to the NBC News.

Flake said that the phrase had been introduced by Stalin.

"When a figure in power reflexively calls any press that doesn't suit him ‘fake news,’ it is that person who should be the figure of suspicion, not the press".

He added that it is a testament to the condition of US democracy that president uses words infamously spoken by Josef Stalin to describe his enemies.