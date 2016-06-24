​Secretary General: The UK will remain a strong and committed NATO ally

Baku. 24 June. REPORT.AZ/ NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg commented on Britain's decision on withdrawing from the EU structure.

Report informs, in his statement NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has said Britain's place in the US-led alliance "will remain unchanged" despite Briton's exit from the European Union.

"The UK will remain a strong and committed NATO Ally, and will continue to play its leading role in our alliance", he said.

Mr Stoltenberg said NATO would continue to seek closer cooperation with the European Union.