 Top
    Close photo mode

    ​Secretary General: The UK will remain a strong and committed NATO ally

    The Alliance remains committed to a close partnership with the EU

    Baku. 24 June. REPORT.AZ/ NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg commented on Britain's decision on withdrawing from the EU structure.

    Report informs, in his statement NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has said Britain's place in the US-led alliance "will remain unchanged" despite Briton's exit from the European Union.

    "The UK will remain a strong and committed NATO Ally, and will continue to play its leading role in our alliance",  he said.

    Mr Stoltenberg said NATO would continue to seek closer cooperation with the European Union.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi