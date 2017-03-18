Second armed attack took place in Paris VIDEO- UPDATED

© haberler.com

Baku. 18 March. REPORT.AZ/ A Police officer has been shot and injured after a road check in Paris, just after a man was shot dead in Paris Orly Airport.

The driver was stopped by officers just before 7am local time, and opened fire while pretending to retrieve his identity papers.

One officer suffered a wound to her head but was said to be only "lightly injured".

Report informs citing the Haberler, the searches for attacker carried out

The man is believed to have stolen two cars to make his getaway - one was found abandoned at Vitry, containing a bloodied t-shirt, and the second was later found abandoned at Orly airport.

*** 12:39

Anti-terror officials have launched an investigation after a man reportedly known to the security services shot a police officer in northern Paris before travelling across the city to Orly airport, where he was killed following an altercation with another officer.

The man was shot after he tried to grab a soldier’s weapon at the airport. Interior ministry spokesman Pierre-Henry Brandet said: “A man took a weapon from a soldier then hid in a shop in the airport before being shot dead by security forces.”

According to the report, the airport is 20 km south of Paris.