Searches conducted in government of Moldova

Baku. 11 April. REPORT.AZ/ Employees of the Center for Combating Economic Crimes and Corruption and officers of the Anti-CorruptionProsecutionOffice conduct searches in the government and other state institutions of Moldova.

Report informs citing the Sputnik Moldova, press secretary of the National Anti-Corruption Center Angela Starinski confirmed the information.

According to her, the main reason - the case of corruption.

"We can not fully disclose the details. I will only say that officials and some economic agents are involved in corruption in this case, "A. Starinski stressed.

It is noted that EnergyEfficiencyFund is among the agencies where searches are conducted.