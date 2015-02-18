Schools and roads closed because of record snowfall in provinces of Canada

Baku. 18 February. REPORT.AZ/ In the Atlantic provinces of Canada - Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and New Brunswick - all schools as well as many government agencies and private stores were closed because of the record snowfall, Report informs referring to RIA Novosti.

Ffrom Sunday on average more than 60 cm of snow fell in the provinces.

In the capital of Prince Edward Island in Charlottetown an absolute record for the number of precipitation within one, albeit long, snowfall - 86.6 cm. Snowplows can't cope with clearing the streets, so the regional authorities appealed to the local people to help in cleaning up their cities.

Snowfalls also seriously violated air service - in the air harbor region canceled and delayed hundreds of flights.

In addition, the storm caused power outages in more than 8 thousand households.

Currently, precipitation intensity significantly decreased.