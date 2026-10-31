Saudi-led coalition says Houthi drone destroyed in Riyadh region
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- 31 October, 2026
- 10:21
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Turki al-Malki, the spokesperson for the Saudi-led coalition, said the kingdom's air defences have "intercepted and destroyed a hostile drone" in the Riyadh region, Report informs via Al Jazeera.
The announcement on X came hours after al-Malki said two other drones had been shot down in Saudi Arabia's Eastern Province and in its southern region.
Səudiyyə Ərəbistanı 3 PUA-nı zərərsizləşdirib
Саудовская Аравия сообщила об уничтожении трех беспилотников
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