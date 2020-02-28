Saudi Arabia suspends entry for Azerbaijani citizens

© bigstock https://report.az/storage/news/13645e375fed9c178724faa23653f063/5099ee8d-0616-4147-b766-fcc1ec570b4e_292.jpg

Saudi Arabia has suspended the issuance of travel permits for citizens of 22 countries, including Azerbaijan, due to the threat of coronavirus, Report informs, citing sputniknews.kz.

According to information from the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Kazakhstan, the Saudi Interior Ministry has banned the entry of citizens of 22 countries, including China, Iran, Italy, Korea, Japan, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iraq, the Philippines, Singapore, India, Lebanon, Syria, Yemen, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Somalia, and Vietnam. The tourist visas previously issued to residents of the listed countries will be temporarily suspended.

Before the outbreak swept through the world, Saudi Arabia had allowed foreigners of any faith from 49 countries to obtain tourist visas upon arrival or electronically. A multiple-entry permit gives the right to stay in the country for no more than 90 days per trip.

"The Kingdom's government has decided to [suspend] entry to the Kingdom for Umrah and visit the Prophet's mosque temporarily," the Saudi foreign ministry said in a statement.