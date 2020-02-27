Saudi Arabia suspends pilgrimage visas over coronavirus

Saudi Arabia, on Thursday, suspended visas for pilgrims planning to visit Mecca over coronavirus fears, the foreign ministry said.

The government is "suspending entry to the Kingdom for Umrah and visiting the Prophet's Mosque temporarily," the foreign ministry said in a statement, referring to the Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca performed at any time of year.

Umrah attracts tens of thousands of devout Muslims from all over the globe each month.

The foreign ministry said it was also suspending visas for tourists visiting from countries where the new virus is a "danger."