Saudi Arabia’s first female ambassador to US begins duties

Princess Rima bint Bandar bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz has started her duties as Saudi Ambassador to the US. Report informs citing the TASS, Fahd Nazer, the spokesman of the Saudi embassy in Washington, said.

She is the 11th Saudi Ambassador to the US since 1945 and the first Saudi woman to hold this post.

"Princess Rima bint Bandar began her mission immediately to strengthen the historic partnership between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United States of America," Nazer said, adding that the diplomat will work to develop the strategic relationship and continue to build the main areas of cooperation between the two countries.