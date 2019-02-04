Barham Salih: Trump did not ask for permission for military presence in Iraq

Baku. 4 February. REPORT.AZ/ Iraqi President Barham Salih said on Monday that President Donald Trump did not ask Iraq's permission for US troops stationed there to "watch Iran."

Report informs citing the Al-Arabia that the Iraqi president said the government would await an explanation from US about the number of American forces and their mission.

Trump earlier said it was important to keep a US military presence in Iraq so that Washington can keep a close eye on Iran "because Iran is a real problem".