 Top
    Close photo mode

    Saddam Hussein's tomb destroyed in Tikrit

    Only supporting columns remained intact

    Baku. 16 March. REPORT.AZ/ In the Iraqi city of Tikrit in clashes with ISIS militants for control of the city almost destroyed the tomb of Saddam Hussein, Report informs citing the Russian gazeta.ru.

    Only supporting columns remained intact. Also, instead of a poster with a picture of Saddam Hussein's flags of Iraqi militias and photos of their leaders are hanging.

    On March 11 the Iraqi military and local militias entered the town of Tikrit, where militants of the terrorist group Islamic State are there.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi