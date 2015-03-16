Saddam Hussein's tomb destroyed in Tikrit

Baku. 16 March. REPORT.AZ/ In the Iraqi city of Tikrit in clashes with ISIS militants for control of the city almost destroyed the tomb of Saddam Hussein, Report informs citing the Russian gazeta.ru.

Only supporting columns remained intact. Also, instead of a poster with a picture of Saddam Hussein's flags of Iraqi militias and photos of their leaders are hanging.

On March 11 the Iraqi military and local militias entered the town of Tikrit, where militants of the terrorist group Islamic State are there.