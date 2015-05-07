Saakashvili invited to Moldova as expert on anti-corruption

Baku. 7 May. REPORT.AZ/ Ex-president of Georgia Mikheil Saakashvili will be invited as an expert to combat corruption in Moldova. Report informs citing Russian TASS Agency, Prime Minister of Moldova Chiril Gaburici said today.

According to him, this issue was discussed on Wednesday at the meeting with President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko and Saakashvili himself, who is his advisor.

"Saakashvili and his team have a good experience of reforms", said Gaburici. He said that soon they will come to Chisinau, to provide expert assistance to the Moldovan authorities in the fight against corruption, which, according to the prime minister, "has penetrated into all spheres of the state." Gaburici believes that, despite all the efforts of the Moldovan authorities to overcome the bribery, "effective steps in this regard has not yet been taken."

Meanwhile, Saakashvili himself is wanted in his homeland. Chief Prosecutor's Office of Georgia has accused the former president of abuse of power, embezzlement of public funds and other crimes, claiming the Ukrainian authorities to extradite him. Saakashvili left Georgia after the inauguration of the new president Giorgi Margvelashvili in the fall of 2013.