Russian warships, sub launch cruise missiles at Daesh targets in Syria

Baku. 23 June. REPORT.AZ/ Two Russian Navy warships and a submarine launched six Kalibr cruise missiles on Daesh (banned in Russia) targets in Syria, Report informs, the Russian Defense Ministry said Friday.

The Russian Navy's Admiral Essen, Admiral Grigorovich frigates and Krasnodar submarine launched six Kalibr cruise missiles from the eastern part of the Mediterranean Sea on Daesh terrorist group targets in Syria," ministry stated.

It added that the Krasnodar submarine performed a submerged launch of the cruise missiles.

The Russian Aerospace Forces have destroyed the remaining Daesh positions in Syria following sea launches of six Kalibr cruise missiles, Russian Defense Ministry added.